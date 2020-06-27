How Beth Chapman's Family Remembered Her 1 Year After Her Death
Friday marked one year since Beth Chapman died from cancer. The late Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog's Most Wanted cast member was beloved by so many, especially her family. With her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, she was one half of a power couple that made waves on TV and in real life. This fact is evident, especially when you see just how effected her kids still are 365 days since her death.
On the somber day, son Garry, daughters Cecily and Bonnie, and stepdaughter Lyssa all shared tributes on social media. Some posts were simple remembrances, while others showed fans what they were doing in real life to honor Chapman's memory. Scroll through to see the touching memorial posts.
I guess I have to realize that it’s only been 1 year. So many things have happened that I want to tell you about, and obviously so many things I need advice on. You always knew the path I was on and where it lead which helped you give me invaluable advice. To think I’ve not been able to lean on you for a year now makes me uneasy; but if your lessons taught me anything I can’t stop, I must keep going, until my dreams are a reality.
