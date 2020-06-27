How Beth Chapman's Family Remembered Her 1 Year After Her Death

Friday marked one year since Beth Chapman died from cancer. The late Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog's Most Wanted cast member was beloved by so many, especially her family. With her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, she was one half of a power couple that made waves on TV and in real life. This fact is evident, especially when you see just how effected her kids still are 365 days since her death.

On the somber day, son Garry, daughters Cecily and Bonnie, and stepdaughter Lyssa all shared tributes on social media. Some posts were simple remembrances, while others showed fans what they were doing in real life to honor Chapman's memory. Scroll through to see the touching memorial posts.