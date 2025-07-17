‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Alum Drops ‘Problematic’ Last Name

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about the decision to drop her family’s last name.

The 35-year-old daughter of Todd Chrisley sparked speculation in early July when she changed her last name on Instagram to Lindsie Landsman, dropping her maiden name in favor of the last name of her boyfriend, David Landsman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans initially believed that Lindsie had privately tied the knot, but the Chrisley Knows Best alum clarified in Wednesday’s episode of her The Southern Tea podcast that the name change had nothing to do with her marital status.

While the name change was meant to be a “quiet movement,” Lindsie revealed that changing her surname back to Chrisley following her 2016 divorce from ex-husband Will Campbell was a struggle.

Lindsie Chrisley attends the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on April 01, 2016 in Westlake Village, California (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

“For a long time, I very much battled with carrying my maiden last name, and with me carrying that last name came public association,” she explained, as the name Chrisley came with “assumptions of all different kinds, weight that I truly feel like I never asked for.”

Outside of Chrisley Knows Best, Lindsie said her prominent last name “did not create income or opportunity for me,” but actually “became very problematic with me being associated in any capacity, in business, and has been problematic for projects that I have done post-Chrisley Knows Best.”

Lindsie, who is currently estranged from her father and his wife, Julie Chrisley, said it was “not a long and drawn-out” thing for her to switch her last name to that of her boyfriend.

“It truly was a decision that I made about reclaiming my peace and stepping into my future, that is defined by love, growth over the past couple of years, and just forward movement,” she said, adding that she and Landsman “are not married” but have a “safe and loving relationship” that makes his last name feel “like home” to her.

“It has nothing to do with erasing my past,” she said of the name change. “It is all about choosing my future and protecting the people that I love most while doing so. And it felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Lindsie’s name change comes two months after Todd and Julie were released from prison on a presidential pardon via President Donald Trump. The couple had previously been convicted on federal fraud charges in 2022.