Beth Chapman’s Family Spread Her Ashes in the Water During Hawaii Memorial

Days after Beth Chapman‘s death her ashes have been spread in Hawaii. TMZ reported that her family scattered the ashes in Waikiki over the weekend.

Sources close to the Chapman family said only Duane “Dog” Chapman, his children and other immediate family members knew about the ceremony. The family scattered Chapman’s ashes and some flowers in the waters of Waikiki to bid her farewell.

The family, known for appearing on Dog the Bounty Hunter, also said goodbye to Chapman with a public memorial service at Fort DeRussy Beach Park. Dog and other family members were in attendance. According to TMZ, it was then that Dog secretly spread Chapman’s ashes.

The outlet reported that during the ceremony, Dog boarded an outrigger vessel and paddled out to sea. It was unclear why at the time, but the reasoning is now apparent.

Insiders told TMZ Dog and his kids spread his wife’s ashes while everyone else was distracted. It was one of Chapman’s last wishes during her life.

“She said please Hawaiian style…please do this right,” Dog, 66, said at the memorial on Saturday during the memorial on Saturday. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

The memorial was open to the public. A crowd of fans and followers joined the family at the event. Videos showed the beach full of people of different ages listening as Dog spoke about his late wife.

Chapman’s memorial included some Hawaiian customs. Chapman was honored with a chant called an oli. Various prayers were also said during the event. In the end, a traditional Hawaiian boat was paddled out in her memory.

A makeshift memorial has been established for Chapman near her home in the Aloha State, too. Flowers were piled high near the memorial. Dog addressed reporters while standing in front of the fan tribute.

The family reportedly saved some of her ashes. It’s unclear why, but TMZ speculated that they may be planning to spread them in Colorado, where Chapman is from.

Dog revealed that Chapman’s Colorado memorial will “tentatively” take place in Denver on Saturday, July 13. He did not share any other specific details about the time or place for the service. That information will be announced as the date draws nearer.

The reality TV personality also thanked fans for their support, tweeting, “Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth.”