'Dog the Bounty Hunter Fans' Are Losing It After Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Reveals 1-Year Remembrance Event

Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily has revealed plans for a 1-year remembrance event on the anniversary of her late mother's death, and Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are losing it over the news. In a post on Instagram, Cecily shared the "For The Love of Beth" plans, which will take place on June 26. "The paddle out will begin at 5:30 pm at Waimanalo Beach." Cecily shared. "Prayer will take place on the beach and in the water. Bring your boards and flowers so we can remember Mrs. Dog the right way." Cecily also gave suggestions for how fans who are "not in Hawaii" could celebrate Chapman's life. "Go on a walk, hike and take a picture," she wrote. "Let’s make it viral. Post a picture on all your social media accounts using the #fortheloveofbeth hashtag!!!! ALOHA." Fans have since been going crazy for the plans, and they are expressing it online. Scroll down to see some heartfelt reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily B Chapman (@cecilybeezee) on Jun 22, 2020 at 10:56am PDT "A year already I’ll never forget Beth, her and my mum share same anniversary!! My mum is 7 years gone on Friday. The first year is very hard. Thinking of you," one Instagram user wrote. "This is amazing. I will be doing it from my area here Brandon FL," another said. "I am going to try and figure out the time as I live in Scotland I think it will be late at night. I will go a nice walk during the day and take a picture," someone else said. prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Jun 22, 2020 at 3:17pm PDT "She will be truly missed. Hard to believe, it has been a year already. Thinking of you and the family, much love," someone said. "Aloha I know she is missed but will NEVER be forgotten! Love to you all," one wrote. "Absolutely beautiful inside and out. Beth we will never forget you," someone wrote. prevnext

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac) on Jun 22, 2020 at 6:30pm PDT "My soul died with her the day she died. She wasn’t even my parent but she was so strong it bothers me so much that she’s gone," one wrote. "We miss her so much and she’s a beautiful and a strong woman that loves her family and friends and my heart and prayers goes out to her family and friends," someone said. "I wish I could have met her. She was a strong woman. My grandma who didn’t speak English watched the show and loved Beth's poise. She was really something," another commented. prevnext

