'Dancing With the Stars' Reveals New Poster After Tyra Banks' Exit

A new poster for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars has been released! Season 32 of the dancing competition series is going to look a little different. On top of the show being down one judge after the death of Len Goodman, it will also see yet another host change. After only two seasons, Tyra Banks announced she'd be stepping down. DWTS veteran Julianne Hough will be stepping in as co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

In a newly released poster, fans get their first glimpse at the co-hosts. They are already looking like a dynamic duo with the coveted mirrorball behind them. It's going to be exciting to see what both of them bring to the ballroom and how Hough does going from pro to judge to host. With Ribeiro returning for a second year and Hough having a lot of knowledge of the series, they are going to be quite a pair.

(Photo: Art Streiber)

Not only is Dancing With the Stars changing up the hosts again, but it is also changing up its location. The series will be moving back to ABC after airing live on Disney+ for the last two seasons. However, it will simultaneously air on Disney+ every week and stream on Hulu the following day. There will be a few different ways to watch DWTS, but it will be nice to see it back on ABC.

Although a full list of contestants won't be announced until next month, there have been a few names already added. Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix was the first celebrity cast member announced back in July. Most recently, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson was added to the celebrity roster. Meanwhile, former pro Cheryl Burke opened up about her departure after Season 31. She reportedly wanted to be a judge but was given an "ultimatum" by the show's producers. Derek Hough's addition to the judge's table didn't help that decision, as well.

Even though there are a lot of changes next season, it will still surely be one to watch. It's common for a show that's been on as long as Dancing With the Stars change things up every once in a while. But that doesn't make it any easier. From the looks of the poster, though, fans will still be able to look forward to Season 32. Although it will be part of ABC's strike-proof schedule, a premiere date has yet to be announced. The wait shouldn't be too much longer, though, since fall is fast approaching.