Len Goodman, Longtime 'Dancing With the Stars' Judge, Dead at 78

Len Goodman, a ballroom dance expert who was the longtime head judge of Dancing With the Stars, has died. Goodman's agent confirmed his death and said he had "died peacefully, surrounded by his family" in the hospital. "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," Goodman's rep said in an April 24 statement. "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him." BBC News reports that a manager for Goodman shared that he battled bone cancer and died in hospice care on Saturday "surrounded by his family."

Known for his no-nonsense, tough-love judging style on Dancing With the Stars, Goodman was also a popular judge on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, starting in its inception in 2004 until 2016. He was replaced by Shirley Ballas in 2016. Simultaneously, he was head judge on the U.S. version, DWTS, from 2005 until last year, when he announced his retirement during the semifinals of Season 30. He said he wanted to spend more time with his family in the U.K.

Born in London in 1944, Goodman started working as a professional dancer in his teens long before working in TV, winning numerous awards for his work. Ahead of Strictly Come Dancing and DWTS, Goodman made multiple TV appearances, including hosting BBC shows like Len Goodman's Dance Band Days and Len Goodman's Perfect Christmas. Most recently, he hosted BBC One's Holiday of My Lifetime and made a surprise appearance on the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

