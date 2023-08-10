'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Want Former Partners Alan Bersten and Amanda Kloots to Date

Fans of Dancing With the Stars are wanting Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten to get together, and there's a good reason. The two were partners for Season 30 of the long-running dancing competition series and came in fourth place. While it's been close to two years since they were on the series together, that hasn't stopped them from remaining close, as proven by Bersten's recent Instagram post of the former partners hiking together.

In the post, Bersten mentioned it was "the best hike" and that he missed his partner. The picture shows Bersten and Kloots taking a break from hiking and showing off their biggest smiles. Even Kloots replied by saying, "LOVE YOU!!" and it proves that they are still as close as ever. Many fans have been loving this pairing since they took the dance floor together, and some are hoping that they would get together already, such as one Instagram user, who said that they are "So cute together! Can y'all just be a couple already?" Another person, meanwhile, said that they "love when the partnerships last after the show. It means they really enjoy each other's presence," which looks to be pretty accurate.

Kloots hasn't really been linked to anyone since losing her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, in 2020 from COVID. The television personality and dancer seems to be doing pretty well now and has likely been taking things slow while still grieving, but it looks like she and Bersten could be looking at a closer relationship. If they do ever start dating, fans would be all for it, that is, if they aren't dating already. One Instagram user thinks that they "probably are together but keeping it a secret," which could very much be possible.

Other fans are mentioning how great it is to see them together again, and some definitely think they would "make the cutest and sweetest couple!!!" as someone else said on Instagram. Meanwhile, another fan says that "They probably don't want to hear it, but they would make a hot couple." The consensus is in, and it's clear that people want Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten together. Even though they have a 12-year age gap, that might be something that could be overlooked if the feelings are truly there. Even if they don't get together, it's definitely important to have some close friends in your life, and the dancers are partners not just in the ballroom but in real life as well, just not romantically.