Derek Hough Reacts to Sister Julianne's New 'DWTS' Hosting Role

In case you missed it, Tyra Banks is leaving Dancing With the Stars after three seasons as its host. It was later reported that former DWTS pro Julianne Hough would be taking her place and assuming co-hosting duties alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Julianne's brother, Derek Hough, reacted to the news that his sister was coming back to the dance competition series in such a major way.

Derek told ET's Nischelle Turner at the John Wick Chapter 4 premiere that Julianne's return to the show "makes sense." He added, "I mean Julianne is an alum, you know. She's won the show twice. She's a part of the family, you know what I mean? And so when I heard the news too, I was like, 'That makes sense.'" Derek noted that he's known for "a few days" that Julianne would be coming back to co-host, but that it's still "relatively new" to him and that it's "perfect." Julianne reportedly asked Derek's advice regarding her return to the Disney+ series. But, as Derek told ET, he knew that his little sister would make the choice that was right for her.

"There was a little bit of like, 'What do you think about this?' And I was like, 'Honestly, it sounds great. It sounds perfect,'" Derek explained. "It feels right. It feels natural and I'm really excited. [I'm] really, really excited to see her and Alfonso do their thing and their chemistry and their energy. I mean, they could probably do a full dance routine together." He also joked, "Let's be real. It's Alfonso and Julianne, you know they're going to be doing something."

Derek will also be coming back to DWTS as one of its judges. He will return to the panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. But, longtime judge, Len Goodman, will not be coming back as he announced his retirement at the end of Season 31. Of course, as previously mentioned, Goodman isn't the only one who won't be coming back for DWTS next season. Banks recently told TMZ that she wasn't going to return to the competition because she has too much on her plate.

"I'm really focused on business, like, crazy, crazy, crazy focused on business," Banks said. "I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship and also producing more TV – but behind the scenes. I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. I think it's time." She added, "I really, really want to focus on my business. And you can't do that hosting a show. So you'll see me creating things but not hosting things."