Alfonso Ribeiro Joins 'DWTS' as Tyra Banks' Co-Host, and Fans Are Weighing In

Dancing With the Stars will have two hosts for the first time since Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews left when Season 31 debuts on Disney+. Tyra Banks will be joined by DWTS Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro. Coincidentally, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star succeeded Bergeron as the current host of ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos.

This will be Banks' third season as host. She joined the show after ABC and producers chose to shake things up by ditching the beloved Bergeron-Andrews duo. The entire judges' panel from Season 30, featuring Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return for the first season on Disney+. ABC and Disney have not announced a premiere date for DWTS Season 31.

"Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," Ribeiro said in a statement Thursday, reports TVLine. "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."