Alfonso Ribeiro Joins 'DWTS' as Tyra Banks' Co-Host, and Fans Are Weighing In
Dancing With the Stars will have two hosts for the first time since Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews left when Season 31 debuts on Disney+. Tyra Banks will be joined by DWTS Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro. Coincidentally, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star succeeded Bergeron as the current host of ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos.
This will be Banks' third season as host. She joined the show after ABC and producers chose to shake things up by ditching the beloved Bergeron-Andrews duo. The entire judges' panel from Season 30, featuring Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return for the first season on Disney+. ABC and Disney have not announced a premiere date for DWTS Season 31.
"Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," Ribeiro said in a statement Thursday, reports TVLine. "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."
'I was hoping he was replacing Tyra Banks'
I was hoping he was REPLACING Tyra Banks. She ruined the show!— Janice Holloway (@SalonJans) July 14, 2022
"I've known Alfonso since I was 19 years old, and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him. Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart," Banks added. "Plus, he's won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!"prevnext
'They were so close to making it right'
They were so close to making it right with Alfonso, but they blew it when they kept Tyra.— Jessica Hannum (@JessHann) July 14, 2022
Disney and ABC announced the surprising decision to move DWTS to Disney+, making it Disney's first reality show to stream live exclusively on a streaming platform. Disney also ordered a 32nd season, which will likely debut in the spring. Bachelor in Paradise will replace DWTS on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET this fall.prevnext
'So Tyra is still there?'
Yeah…so Tyra is still there? Won’t be watching @officialdwts pic.twitter.com/yibfQeCySR— abann95 (@angelabann95) July 14, 2022
Since Banks remains a controversial figure among DWTS fans, three years into her tenure, there was a mixed response from fans to the news. Scroll on for a look at how fans reacted to the latest DWTS update.prevnext
'What dirt is Tyra holding over someone's head?'
We’re seeing stars in the ballroom! 🤩 Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro are co-hosting the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, coming soon to @DisneyPlus! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/JnQn7zUC5q— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) July 14, 2022
"Seriously what dirt is Tyra holding over someone's head to keep this job," one Twitter user wrote. "I've never seen fans so strongly dislike a cast member of a show and they're brought back for a 3rd season ugh I just want Tom & Erin back."prevnext
'Good job bringing in Alfonso'
Sorry I quit watching when you canned Tom. Tyra couldn't host a Tupperware party let alone a TV show— Kat & the Silly Six (@katmac2co) July 14, 2022
"Good idea to bring in Alfonso but should've brought on Kaitlyn Bristowe as well for two new hosts. She would've been great for the job," one viewer suggested.prevnext
'Can't we just have Alfonso host?'
🤦🏻♀️ Can’t we just have Alfonso host? How much screen time will he actually get?— Xtina G (@its_xtina_g) July 14, 2022
"It's like y'all don't listen to or care what the fans want. Alfonso will be great. But we don't want Tyra anymore. My goodness," another viewer wrote.prev