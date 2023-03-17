Tyra Banks Leaving 'Dancing With the Stars'

Tyra Banks, who has hosted and produced Dancing With the Stars since 2020, is quitting the dance competition series. She confirmed the news to TMZ on Thursday, telling the outlet that she's leaving the show to focus on her passion as an entrepreneur. It's unclear if Banks' co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro, will continue as a solo host or if another co-host will be brought in for the upcoming 32nd season.

TMZ approached Banks outside Whole Foods, where she said she was doing research and development for her new SMiZE & Dream ice cream, which she says she wants to put her heart and soul into. She told the outlet she will work on TV in the future, but that it will be on the production side of the business instead of on camera.

"I'm really focused on business, like, crazy, crazy, crazy focused on business," Banks said. "I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship and also producing more TV – but behind the scenes. I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. I think it's time." She added, "I really, really want to focus on my business. And you can't do that hosting a show. So you'll see me creating things but not hosting things."

Banks' hosting DWTS has been controversial from the get-go, as she replaced the beloved longtime co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who have admitted to being blindsided by the move from ABC. Since then, the show has moved off of ABC and onto Disney+ exclusively, which caused even more of a stir among loyal fans who have been watching from the get-go. Many fans have watched Banks' every move with a watchful eye, taking to Twitter to discuss many of her slip-ups as host of the live TV program. It goes without saying that fan reaction to her leaving DWTS will be strong.

Dancing With the Stars will be without another staple: head judge Len Goodman, who has been involved with the show since the very beginning. The 78-year-old ballroom dancing expert announced in November that he was retiring at the end of Season 31, which aired last year. It's unclear if he will be replaced or if the show will go back to its format of three judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.