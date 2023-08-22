'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32 Adds ABC Star to Celebrity Roster

Bachelorette Charity Lawson is twirling her way into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for Season 32. During Monday's Season 20 finale of The Bachelorette, host Jesse Palmer announced that Lawson will be competing in the upcoming season of ABC's ballroom dancing competition series.

Lawson's new fiancé was actually the first to break the news to the leading lady herself during the live finale. "So I know you like to cut up, you like to dance and you like to get down," Lawson's final suitor shared. "And you know that we've talked about this about how amazing this opportunity would be, and I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you're going to be on Dancing with the Stars."

A whole new journey begins for @CharityLaws_ as she joins Dancing with the Stars, coming this fall, LIVE on ABC and Disney+! Stream next day on Hulu. 🌹✨ #DWTS #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1tQwGTqXyj — ABC (@ABCNetwork) August 22, 2023

ABC later confirmed on Twitter after the episode, "A whole new journey begins for [Charity Lawson] as she joins Dancing with the Stars, coming this fall." Former Bachelorettes who have competed on Dancing With the Stars include Hannah Brown, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Gabby Windey. Lawson is the second star to be announced for Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, as the show previously revealed that Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix will compete in the upcoming season. The full lineup of celebrities and their pro partners will be announced Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Returning to the ballroom as host for Season 32 is Alfonso Ribeiro, who will be joined by his new co-host, Julianne Hough, who previously served as a pro dancer and judge before making her return in the wake of Tyra Banks' departure back in March."It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host," Hough said in a statement to Variety at the time. "The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of. ...The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are also slated to return to the judges' table. Head judge Len Goodman stepped back from the show at the end of Season 31, and in April passed away at the age of 78 following a battle with bone cancer. Dancing With the Stars will air this fall on ABC and Disney+ and will stream the next day on Hulu.