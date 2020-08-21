'Counting On': Joy-Anna Duggar Admits 'Impatiently' Waiting on New Baby After Due Date Arrives

✖

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth are heading into overtime with their latest pregnancy. The Duggar daughter shared her latest and potential final baby update on Instagram, according to InTouch Weekly. The reality star posted the new photos on Wednesday and added a little peek into her feelings about the slight delay in the baby's arrival, with a silver lining included.

"Happy due date, baby!," Duggar wrote in the caption. "We are just here impatiently awaiting your arrival! Meanwhile, your brother thinks my bump makes the perfect chair!" At least son Gideon is enjoying the close time with mom and the impending bundle of joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Forsyth (@joy4site) on Aug 19, 2020 at 3:55pm PDT

According to InTouch, her experience with Gideon and the emergency C-section required after a planned home birth didn't go as expected, leading to a change for this child. In a vlog, she explained how the plan was to have a doctor deliver the daughter, with husband Austin by her side.

"I'm torn because [of] all this COVID stuff, which I totally understand why, but it's just hard because my mom's not going to be able to be there, and my sisters aren't going to be able to be at my birth," Duggar said in the vlog. "Hopefully, maybe, we can get a room with a window, and maybe they can come see her through the window. … That would be really special if they can at least see her the day she was born."

View this post on Instagram Anytime now, Baby girl!💕 ▫️ #39weeks A post shared by Joy Forsyth (@joy4site) on Aug 16, 2020 at 1:17pm PDT

The birth is the couple's latest attempt after the tragic miscarriage that occurred during Duggar's second pregnancy. During that time, her family was with her and able to carry the burden of that difficult time. Both Duggar and Forsyth shared their loss on social media, including doing their best to honor the baby girl they lost alongside the one that is on the way.

"Although we don't understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. … We don't grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again," they wrote at the time. "We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means 'God has favored me,' and Elise means 'God satisfies.'"

Duggar's baby girl could arrive at any moment, but she hasn't yet updated fans on her status. Hopefully, the birth is comfortable and special for the reality couple.