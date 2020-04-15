Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Reveal Ultrasound Photos of Upcoming Baby

As fans may have heard, Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth are expecting their second child. Recently, on Monday, Duggar shared a positive update regarding her pregnancy. On Instagram, the TLC personalities posted a look at some of her ultrasound photos and wrote an incredibly sweet caption about the upcoming new addition to the family.

“Sweet Baby Girl… we love you more than you know!” they wrote on their joint account, captioning a photo of Duggar’s ultrasound. “Seeing those little lips, nose, and hearing her heartbeat made my cry tears of joy!!!! SO soooooo thankful she is growing and healthy!” They also included a few hashtags, including one that explained that Duggar is 21 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Duggar previously announced that she was pregnant in March. On March 18, the couple made an Instagram post in order to announce the happy news. In the snap that accompanied the announcement, Duggar could be seen posing with her husband and the couple’s young son, Gideon, with her baby bump on full display.

“Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!” they wrote on Instagram, alongside a slew of baby and heart emojis. “It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!” They ended their statement by directing fans to head to her YouTube channel in order to check out their gender reveal for their second child. In the video, it was revealed that they would be welcoming a girl.

The news of Duggar’s pregnancy comes nearly a year after she suffered a miscarriage. The couple announced in May 2019 that they were expecting a child, whom they later revealed was a girl whom they named Annabell Elsie Forsyth. However, in July, they revealed that Duggar had, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage a month prior.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram account. “Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”