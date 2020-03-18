Joy-Anna Duggar Pregnant With Rainbow Baby After Devastating Miscarriage

Counting On couple Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are expecting their rainbow baby after a devastating miscarriage last year. The pair announced they were pregnant with their second child in an Instagram announcement Wednesday, with Joy showing off her pregnant belly and Austin holding the couple’s 2-year-old son Gideon.

“Yes… it’s true! [Austin] and I are PREGNANT again!” Joy wrote. “Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!” Giving a more detailed look at her pregnancy on the couple’s YouTube channel, the TLC personality revealed the couple would be having a little girl and that the due date was Aug. 19.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin 🧡 Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Mar 18, 2020 at 8:59am PDT

It was a difficult time for Joy-Anna and Austin, who announced they were expecting a second child in May 2019, only to break the sad news in July that they had suffered a miscarriage the month prior, a daughter whom they named Annabell Elsie Forsyth.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram at the time. “Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

In a November interview with Us Weekly, Joy-Anna said she was giving her body “time to heal” before attempting to get pregnant again.

“But we are excited for the children that God’s going to give us and can’t wait,” she said. “I don’t know if four is the number. I mean, I would be fine with a few more if that’s what God wants us to have.”

Photo credit: TLC