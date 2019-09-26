Joy-Anna Duggar Received Gift to Remember Daughter She Miscarried

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is keeping her daughter, Annabell Elise, close to her heart. Nearly three months after revealing that she had suffered the devastating miscarriage of her second child with husband Austin Forsyth, the Counting On star revealed that she has been gifted a special piece of jewelry to remember her daughter.

“Thank you [Meagan Ballinger] for this thoughtful gift!” Forsyth captioned a photo of a new necklace. “It means so much to have such caring family around me! I love you!”

The necklace, given to the TLC reality star by her sister-in-law, bears the name of her daughter.

The special piece of jewelry and the reflection of her loss drew many comments from fans, who have continued to show their support for the family following their loss.

“Aww! Love that! So sweet!” Forsyth’s sister, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, commented.

“Such a precious gift,” Anna Duggar wrote. “Looking forward to meeting Annabell in Heaven one day!”

“Precious,” the account for Lauren and Josiah Duggar, who suffered the miscarriage of their first child, added.

“What a beautiful gift,” one fan commented.

“That’s a precious gift!” added another.

After announcing in May that they were expecting their second child together, Forsyth and her husband made the heartbreaking announcement in early July that they learned daughter Annabell Elise wasn’t going to make it during a 20-week ultrasound.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” the post read. “In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me'(2 Sam 12:33). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

“We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies’,” they went on to share. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

In the weeks since, the couple haven’t shied away from sharing their healing process. Just after announcing their loss, the couple revealed that they were leaning on their faith to help them through the difficult time, writing that “God has given us so much comfort.”

Duggar and Forsyth are also parents to son Gideon, whom they welcomed in February of 2018.