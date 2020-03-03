‘Counting On’: Joy-Anna Duggar Sparks Pregnancy Speculation While Reuniting With Her Sisters

Counting On stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared a new photo of their eldest five daughters together, inadvertently reviving speculation that Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is pregnant. Forsyth, 22, and her husband Austin Forsyth are already parents to 2-year-old son Gideon Martyn. The couple, who suffered a miscarriage last summer, have not commented on the pregnancy speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Feb 29, 2020 at 7:16pm PST

On Saturday, the Duggars shared a photo showing daughters Forsyth, Jinger Vuolo, Jessa Swewald, Jill Dillard and Jana Duggar together.

“There were never such devoted sisters!” the proud parents wrote in the caption.

Forsyth is seen on the far left, next to Vuolo and wore a pink sweater over a black dress in the picture. Fans believed they could see a small baby bump and began asking if Forsyth was pregnant again.

“Joy Anna looks pregnant in this pic. Maybe?” one fan wrote.

“If Joy is pregnant I wish her all the luck in the world as she had such a rough year she deserves it,” another chimed in.

“I thought it looks possible, too. I wish her happiness no matter what!” another wrote.

Others cautioned their fellow fans not to speculate, noting that Forsyth will tell fans when she is ready if she is.

“For the love of God, never speculate about the status of a woman’s pregnancy,” one fan wrote. “If she’s pregnant, you’ll eventually know.”

“She’s had a really rough year, let’s not speculate,” another typed. “Besides, saying someone looks pregnant is a big no no.”

Forsyth and Austin, who married in May 2017, announced they were expecting a second child in May 2019. On July 3, 2019, they told fans on Instagram they suffered a miscarriage in late June. They revealed they were expecting a daughter, whom they named Annabell Elsie Forsyth.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram page. “Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

In a November interview with Us Weekly, Forsyth said she was giving her body “time to heal” before attempting to conceive another child.

“But we are excited for the children that God’s going to give us and can’t wait,” she said. “I don’t know if four is the number. I mean, I would be fine with a few more if that’s what God wants us to have.”

In December, the couple also moved into their newly renovated Arkansas home.

“We’ve got tons of touch up paint to do and a whole lot of unpacking, but so happy to be moved into our home!!” the couple wrote on Instagram. “None of our furniture/drapes/decor matches right now and we haven’t got our couches yet, but thankful to be out of the camper before we have another cold front move in!!”

