‘Counting On’: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Officially Move Into Their New Home

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth are officially out of their RV and into their new home! After a months-long renovation to the Arkansas property, the Counting On couple revealed in an Instagram post on Monday, Dec. 2 that they had officially moved into their new pad with their almost 2-year-old son Gideon, though they still have a little work to do.

“We’ve got tons of touch up paint to do and a whole lot of unpacking, but so happy to be moved into our home!!” the couple captioned a gallery of images. “None of our furniture/drapes/decor matches right now and we haven’t got our couches yet, but thankful to be out of the camper before we have another cold front move in!!”

In the accompanying gallery, the couple, who married in 2017, shared off the payoff of their hard work, including their sprawling kitchen featuring white cabinets, the living room decorated for Christmas, and the wooden floors running throughout the house.

News that they had finally made the move from the 32-foot-long camper they had been living in for the better of the year and into their home was met with a round of congratulations from their thousands of followers.

“Yay! Such a great feeling!!” fellow Duggar family member Jill (Duggar) Dillard wrote. “So happy for y’all!”

“Congratulations!! Well done!” one fan commented. “Enjoy your beautiful new home!”

“Gorgeous. Good Luck in your new home,” added another.

The move comes after the couple had revealed just last month that they had made the purchase.

“Sooo…WE BOUGHT A HOUSE and YES! We plan to settle down and live in this one for awhile!” Duggar wrote on Instagram at the time. “After a year and a half of camper living we’re so ready!!! I love living in the camper, but I’m ready for more space and a little more organization! This house has 3 beds and 3 baths, and its a very open floor plan! We are just fixing up the basics… flooring, trim, new countertops, & fresh paint!”

Duggar also suggested that she wanted to “go for the Scandinavian/boho/minimalist style, all brought together!”

In the weeks since that announcement, the couple had been busy taking a step away from flipping other houses throughout the state to instead focus on preparing their own home for their family.