Christina Haack and Josh Hall Exchange Tense Words Amid ‘The Flip Off’ Drama

Christina Haack and Josh Hall are going back and forth on social media ahead of the premiere of their new HGTV show, The Flip Off. After a first look of the new series — which also stars Haack’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa — showed an intense exchange between Haack and Hall before their split, Hall took to his Instagram Story with a complaint.

“TFW you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity [house] designers so you manufactured drama with me, a nobody,” Hall, 44, wrote on Monday, Jan. 6 “@hgtv, you’ve changed.” Haack, 41, was quick to fire back at her estranged husband, from whom she filed for divorce in July 2024. The Christina on the Coast star wrote on her own Instagram Story, “Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me …That was all natural.”

Haack then shared a crying selfie she took after shooting The Flip Off with her then-husband. “This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh,” she captioned the photo. “This is ‘real’ and a reminder to myself that I deserve better.”

Hall and Haack’s relationship problems were at the forefront of a first-look clip of The Flip Off published last week. “This is a competition, you gotta pull out all stops. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it,” Hall told a less enthusiastic Haack in the preview, shouting, “Halls rule!” He continued, “Don’t get confused in this competition about what your last name is,” calling her silent response “rude.”

Haack then noted that she just doesn’t “over-talk” people, which upset Hall. “You know how much s— you say and I’m just like, ‘I wish you’d shut up already?’” he asked her. The clip then ended with Haack meeting up with Tarek, 43, telling him that she and Hall had “officially split up.”

After Hall and Haack filed for divorce in July 2024, Hall’s role on The Flip Off was cut, as the Christina in the Country star opted to move forward in the competition against The Flipping El Moussas couple on her own. Hall and Haack are still embroiled in divorce proceedings leading up to the premiere of The Flip Off.

The Flip Off premieres Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and is available the same day to stream on Max.