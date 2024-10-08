Christina Hall Accuses Estranged Husband Josh of Stealing From Her Kids Amid Divorce

Christina Hall is going in on her ex, Josh Hall, accusing him of stealing from her and her children with his "gold digging." Less than three months after the HGTV personality split from Josh after two years of marriage in July, Christina listed her Tennessee farmhouse for $4.5 million on Oct. 3.

"My Tennessee home is officially for sale," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Excited for a new venture in business & real estate!" Shading Josh, whose Instagram bio included the Tennessee village where the home is located, Christina added, "I guess 'Leipers Fork' is gonna have to come off the bio soon."

The Flip or Flop alum, who shares 14-year-old daughter Taylor and 9-year-old son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and 5-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead, then turned to come for Josh directly. "Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog," she continued on her Story. "I guess plans changed. All about trying to fake everything you can...With your mind on my money and my money on your mind...Byeeee."

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic//Getty Images)

Later, Christina returned with additional comments, writing, "Yes, this is 'stealing' from me and my family. Asking for an obscene amount of $$ from me for a short-term marriage is factual. Stealing my rental income for 2 of my sole and separate homes is factual (booking a cleaner does not make you a property manager)."

The Christina on the Coast star also called out Josh's rep, claiming they are "always off on their statements" defending Josh. "You 'buying' Bentleys is funny. A min down payment on one car isn't buying s-t..Pretty sure I've made all the payments on all the cars (And on everything) and everyone knows this anyways..." she wrote, calling her ex a "gold digging little biatchh."

She concluded, "I don't have to stop doing anything..everything I've said is 100 accurate and I haven't even scratched the surface of your character. Defamation is 'false claims' ..you damaged your own reputation sweetie. You aren't Amber Heard – nice try."

(Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Josh's rep released a statement following Christina's allegations, telling The Daily Mail in an Oct. 7 statement, "Josh has said repeatedly that he wants to handle the divorce like an adult-in the courts, not in social media and the tabloids. Over and over again, Christina has insisted otherwise, creating public spectacles, but Josh has still stayed quiet. But now Christina is defaming him."

"These are false, libelous claims," the statement continued. "Josh hasn't stolen a penny from her or her family. This is a red line, and Christina has crossed it. Instead of repeating Christina's false statement, the media should ask why Christina keeps insisting on handling this matter in public instead of through the law."