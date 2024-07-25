Christina Haack Claims Ex Josh Hall Allegedly Took $35K From Bank Account Amid Divorce

HGTV star Christina Haack has accused her estranged husband, Josh Hall, of misappropriating funds from her personal accounts as their divorce proceedings unfold. The Flip or Flop celebrity alleges that Hall transferred a substantial sum of $35,000 from her separate property rental income into his own bank account, escalating tensions in what is rapidly becoming a contentious separation.

According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Haack, 41, asserts that "Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account." She further states, "I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties."

The court filings include a purported screenshot of a text message from Hall to the property manager requesting a change in the payment destination. The message allegedly read, "Hi. For June payments, can we please get it sent to a different account when it's time? Thank you." Haack argues that the phrasing used in the message is misleading, as she "had no personal contact with Josh on July 8, 2024" and "I would not have asked him to send himself my money the day after I told him we are getting divorced."

In response to these allegations, Haack is seeking a court order for Hall to return the funds. She emphasizes that the money is specifically allocated for various expenses related to her rental properties, including loans, taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs.

The financial dispute extends beyond this incident, with Haack also requesting exclusive use of their shared Newport Beach, California residence. While acknowledging that the property is jointly titled, she contends that all funds used for its purchase originated from the sale of her previous home in Dana Point, which she claims was her separate property.

Haack's filing also hints at deeper financial concerns. She mentions her intention to conduct a comprehensive forensic accounting of their entire marriage, suggesting suspicions of further financial discrepancies. "Like all hard-working mothers, my life revolves around my children and my work," Haack stated in the documents, emphasizing her shock at the alleged fund diversion.

Privacy and surveillance have also become points of contention. Haack claims that Hall has been tampering with security cameras in their shared home, potentially allowing him to monitor her and her children. She states, "[S]o I unplugged [the] cameras so the system would not automatically overwrite the hard drive. Each time Josh has returned to the house he has plugged the cameras back in, which would allow him to keep me and my children under surveillance. I object to him having that access into my home."

Regarding potential spousal support, Haack preemptively stated, "I understand that at some point this court may require that I pay some spousal support to Josh and reasonable attorney's fees to his counsel. However, it is my belief that this is a simple case with straightforward accounting over a short period of time, any fees and costs should be minimal."

She added, "It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me. He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney's fees and costs. Quite frankly I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account on July 8, 2024. The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day."

The divorce marks the end of a relatively short-lived marriage. Haack and Hall were first linked in March 2021 and secretly wed in April 2022, later celebrating with a more public ceremony in Hawaii that September. This union is Haack's third marriage, following her previous relationships with Tarek El Moussa —with whom she shares kids Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8— and Ant Anstead, who are parents to son Hudson, 4.