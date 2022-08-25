Brittany Snow's Husband Tyler Stanaland Claims 'Selling the OC' Co-Star Tried to Kiss Him

Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland, who is married to Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow, claims his co-star Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him multiple times. Stanaland, 33, and Cardona, 33, are both realtors at the Oppenheim Group branch in Newport Beach, California. Snow, 36, and Stanaland married in 2020.

During this week's episode of the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Stanaland said tried to kiss him at least twice. On the show, he dies to "minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama," he told Casey, notes PEOPLE. "We can all focus on what we should be doing. "But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just... something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

The attempted kiss did not happen during filming, the former pro surfer clarified. However, he noted that everyone in the office is such close friends that it's hard to keep their social life separated from the business. "We are a tight-knit office, and we really did, for the most part, all become friends, which is a unique experience for any office," he said.

Cardona apologized to Stanaland in episode six and it never affected his marriage, notes Us Weekly. "My wife and I are very strong. We communicate. And there's no issue between us," he said.

While Stanaland was fine with talking about his relationship with his co-stars, he doesn't plan on delving into his personal life on Selling the OC. Don't expect to see Snow appear in the first season though. "As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private," he told Casey. "And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey."

Selling the OC debuted on Netflix Wednesday. It is the second Selling Sunset spinoff after Selling Tampa, but the first to focus on another Oppenheim Group branch. Aside from Cardona and Stanaland, there are nine other new realtors: Alexandra Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, and Sean Palmieri. Before joining Oppenheim, Stanaland worked at his father's firm for 12 years. He married Snow in March 2020.