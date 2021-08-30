Netflix Cutting 2000s Slasher Just Before Halloween

✖

Netflix has a lot of new content coming in September, which means that there is also a lot content getting the ax. One casualty next month is 2000s slasher Prom Night, which is getting sliced from the streamer just before Halloween season begins. Horror fans only have until Sept. 30 to check out the slick slasher flick before it's cut loose.

Prom Night is a loose remake of a 1980 film by the same title, which starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Leslie Neilson. The movie follows a group of high school seniors on their prom night, focusing specifically on one who suffered a terrible past trauma: she witnessed her obsessed former teacher murder her entire family. Now, he's escaped police custody and is out for blood. The remake features actors such as Brittany Snow, Scott Porter, Jessica Stroup, Dana Davis, Collins Pennie, Kelly Blatz, James Ransone, Brianne Davis, Johnathon Schaech, and Idris Elba. Other stars the pop up include Kellan Lutz, Ming-Na Wen, and Linden Ashby.

Prom Night isn't the only horror movies leaving Netflix ahead of Halloween, as we also recently learned that subscribers only have until Sept. 30 to watch Insidious as well. Insidious is a terrifying film about a family who thinks their house is haunted but soon discovers that it's not their home that's possessed. Netflix users who are interested in checking out the supernatural scare-fest have just over one month to do so before it leaves the streamer.

Insidious premiered in 2010, directed by James Wan (Aquaman) from a script by Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man). Both men had previously launched the Saw franchise, which became a massively successful horror series in its own right. Starring Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Lin Shaye, Barbara Hershey, and Ty Simpkins, Insidious went on to be a big his as well, earning nearly $100 million at the box office on a budget of less than $2 million. The film also received a fairly positive response from critics, with the Rotten Tomatoes Critics Consensus reading: "Aside from a shaky final act, Insidious is a very scary and very fun haunted house thrill ride."

For anyone hopping on Netflix to add prom Night and/or Insidious to your queue before they're gone, there are a few other great horror films that you may want to check out. Right now, Netflix has the first two Conjuring films, The Ring, a few movies from the Underworld franchise, and both Strangers films. All of these will eventually be shuffled loose from Netflix's digital coil, so stream them while you still can.