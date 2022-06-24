Netflix Renews Hit Series for 2 More Seasons

Netflix has renewed its real estate-centered reality series Selling Sunset for two more seasons. The streamer confirmed Thursday that it has greenlit Seasons 6 and 7 of the popular Emmy-nominated docusoap. Production on Season 6 is set to begin this summer, though a potential premiere date has yet to be announced.

Produced by Lionsgate and Done and Done Productions, Selling Sunset follows a group of real estate agents at the high-end Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, which bills itself as the No. 1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. Season 5 of the series dropped in April. Selling Sunset is executive produced by creator Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Kristofer Lindquist, Skyler Wakil, and Jason Oppenheim.

Selling Sunset has been renewed for Seasons 6 — and Season 7! pic.twitter.com/XlTdxIZCTH — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2022

News of Selling Sunset's renewal came as another bombshell dropped about the hit Netflix original reality series: the cast may not remain intact. A source confirmed to PEOPLE just after Netflix announced the two-season renewal that Maya Vander will be leaving the Selling Sunset cast ahead of season 6. That source claimed, "the Selling Sunset cast is having some changes and cast cuts." In addition to Vander's reported exit, "Vanessa [Villela] may be as well as she didn't receive a contract yet, either." The outlet also reported that Christine Quinn's future on the series is in limbo after she cut ties with the Oppenheim Group to start her own business at the end of last season. PEOPLE's source added that with the alleged exits, future seasons may feature new cast members. Netflix has not confirmed the reports at this time.

The buzz surrounding Selling Sunset was not the only real-estate-centered news to come from Netflix on Thursday. The streamer, per Deadline, ordered four additional property series – Designing Miami and Buying Beverly Hills from Brent Montgomery's Wheelhouse, as well as Instant Dream Home and Buy My House from Critical Content. Those series are set to premiere this summer. Meanwhile, Netflix handed premiere dates for How To Build a Sex Room for July 8, the third season of Dream Home Makeover on July 27 and Selling Sunset spinoff Selling The OC on Aug. 24.

The first five seasons of Selling Sunset are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 6 of the show is set to begin production in the coming weeks. A premiere date has not yet been announced.