Jason Oppenheim Says 'Selling the OC' Is 'Unmatched' in Drama and Real Estate (Exclusive)

Jason Oppenheim is ready for some "healthy competition" between Selling Sunset and Netflix's upcoming spinoff Selling the OC. The Oppenheim Group co-founder appears on both shows alongside brother Brett Oppenheim as the brokers launch a new branch of their high-end real estate firm in Orange County, and he told PopCulture.com the OC comes with a whole new level of luxury – and drama.

"I don't think anything's going to compare to this show. I mean, I really think that the level of drama and the level of real estate is going to be unmatched," Jason told PopCulture in an exclusive interview ahead of Selling the OC's Aug. 24 premiere. "I really honestly couldn't be more excited about [the show]. Even though it's just Season 1, I think it's going to be a huge success."

With a new group of "dynamic" agents who "let it all hang out," Selling the OC comes in swinging, Jason continued. "They're young, dynamic. They don't give much of a care about anything," he said of the new Oppenheim Group employees. Adding male agents to the team also shifted things in the OC. "I love it, because I like going down there and being with them," Jason shared, joking when it comes to the lack of "male energy" in the Selling Sunset cast, "I'm not used to it. ...I feel like I'm in an estrogen bowl here."

Despite being in its first season, Jason thinks the 11 new agents really brought the energy and authenticity fans love to see. "I think Season 1 is going to blow up, I really do. I think this will be a nice healthy competition between the two shows," he told PopCulture, predicting that Selling the OC will be "unbelievably successful." The broker added, "I don't want to get ahead of myself in saying how successful it is, but I just, I get a feeling."

When it comes to Selling Sunset versus Selling the OC, Jason said there wasn't much crossover in the new show, but isn't ruling it out for a potential second season. "There wasn't a ton of that, but I think there'll be more of that moving forward," he explained. Selling the OC premieres on Netflix on August 24.