‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Brittany Snow Engaged to Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow is engaged to boyfriend Tyler Stanaland, with the actress announcing the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Snow posted three black-and-white photos of herself and Stanaland sitting at a restaurant together, sharing in her caption that the engagement had happened a few weeks ago.

“A couple weeks ago, I said ‘YES’ about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams,” she wrote. “After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened. I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life & for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant.”

The second photo saw the pair cuddled up and admiring Snow’s ring which, judging by the third photo she posted, is certainly worthy of a closer look.

Snow’s ring is a round diamond perched on a pavé band of either platinum or white gold, and Page Six estimates that the sparkler cost around $40-80,000, depending on the quality of the center diamond.

Stanaland posted similar images to his own Instagram account after the engagement and also offered a sweet caption gushing over his future bride.

“A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask,” he began. “Forever? Luckily she said yes and we’ve spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family. I don’t know how I got so lucky and I don’t know that I really understood what love is until you. Everything changed when we met. You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn’t be more excited to do life with you. Here’s to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back.”

Snow and Stanaland, a realtor with a passion for surfing, first appeared on each other’s social media accounts in August 2018, when Snow posted a shot of their feet.

“Music that’s good for the sole,” she wrote. “Thanks @aquilo for the dreamiest of dates.”

On Valentine’s Day, Stanaland posted a tribute to Snow, sharing a silly photo of the two wearing face masks along with a caption that ends in what seems to be the couple’s signature phrase.

“I couldn’t have dreamed a more incredible human if I tried,” he wrote. “Thank you for all that you are and for keeping my sun weathered face hydrated. Happy Valentines Day. Love you to the moon and back.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury