'America's Got Talent' Season 18 Finale Date Revealed

NBC's revamped fall schedule has revealed the season finale date for America's Got Talent! Season 18 of the reality competition series will air its two-night finale during premiere week on the network, with the penultimate episode and season finale airing on September 26 and 27, respectively. Both will air at 9 p.m. ET on their respective nights for two hours. The winner, of course, will be crowned in a live two-hour finale on the 27.

Season 18 of AGT still has auditions airing through at least August 8, with live shows beginning on Tuesday, August 22. So there will still be a few weeks left of auditions and more golden buzzers to hand out, then a few more months until another winner is chosen. To have the series air its season finale during premiere week, as all the shows are coming back, it's just one way to kick off the fall season on NBC, even if it's going to be a little different than initially planned.

Much of NBC's fall lineup has been switched around, with the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises being pushed back, as expected, but the final episodes of Magnum P.I. have been moved up. It's all due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which has kept Hollywood productions from filming, aside from independent ones. Meaning that a lot of networks have had to rework their fall schedules, but America's Got Talent is one of the mainstays on NBC this fall again, so fans obviously won't have to worry about that.

It's hard to predict just who could be the next winner of AGT, especially since there are still auditions left to air, and then you have the grueling live results each week. Now that there is a finale date, though, fans will be able to find out soon, and it will definitely be something to look forward to. They may want to bring more tissues with them, however, because it's very likely more are needed, especially with these upcoming auditions.

Don't miss the Season 18 finale of America's Got Talent airing on Tuesday, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET following The Voice and Wednesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET only on NBC. Be sure to tune in to see who is chosen as the winner for Season 18. There will also be a lot more shows airing that week on NBC for premiere week, so there might be another show to obsess over on the network this fall.