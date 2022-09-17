'America's Got Talent' Crowns Season 17 Winner

America's Got Talent crowned its latest winner to close season 17. The winner after America voted was The Mayyas, a Lebanese dance group that impressed throughout the season. The all-female group consists of 36 Lebanese women, from all age groups, and aims to reinforce a message of female empowerment.

The message must've worked because the group now walks away with $1 million and will be part of the America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. Sofia Vergara summed up their win the best.

"From the moment I first saw the Mayyas, their act was spectacular and gave me goosebumps," Vergara said. "Their coordinated choreography was the most beautiful, creative dancing I have ever seen. Each time they competed, they continued to outdo themselves. Their empowering performances have earned them the ultimate title and I'm so proud of them and can't wait to see what they do next."

According to Deadline, The Mayyas name comes from an Arabic word meaning "proud walk of a lioness." The outlet adds that starting a career in Lebanon was tough for the troupe, especially as female dancers. So the America's Got Talent win pushes them into a sweet spot for taking that next step.

The 17th season of America's Got Talent wrapped after the win, with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Vergara praising all 11 top finalists and host Terry Crews keeping the spirits high. The 11 finalists were joined by several special guests throughout the episode. Black Eyed Peas, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Trombone Shorty and a few America's Got Talent winners appeared, Terry Fator, Darci Lynne, and Shin Lim. Henry Winkler and comedian Jeff Ross also dropped in on the finale.

America's Got Talent hasn't been renewed for an 18th season to this point, but it shouldn't cause alarm. While the past season was down around 16% in its demographics, it is still a winner in overall ratings. So stay tuned for that next premiere date.