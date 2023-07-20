'Law & Order' and 'One Chicago' Shows Officially Delayed Amid Hollywood Strikes

NBC released a revamped fall schedule, and the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises are officially out, at least for the fall. Due to the WGA and WAG-AFTRA strikes, the network has had to make some major changes to the schedule, and that includes leaving off the major dramas. All six shows in the franchises have been renewed for new seasons, and before, it was only Law & Order: Organized Crime being held off for midseason, but now it looks like the remaining five will be joining it.

While the shows won't be airing new episodes, the franchises won't be completely absent from the fall schedule. Kicking off Wednesday and Thursday nights will be a rerun of a One Chicago and Law & Order series, respectively. Even though it will only be one show on both nights, it will still be something. So at least fans will still be able to see their favorites, it just won't be new.

Wednesdays and Thursdays will still be pretty filled without the franchises taking over. On Wednesdays beginning October 4, following a rerun of a One Chicago show at 8 p.m. ET, will be the second season of Quantum Leap and the final batch of Magnum P.I. episodes. Thursdays, meanwhile, beginning October 5, will see the return of Canadian medical drama Transplant at 9 p.m. ET following a rerun of a Law & Order series, followed by Dateline.

Stars from the franchises have been keeping occupied while on hiatus, and that mostly includes joining friends, fellow actors, and writers on the picket lines. Mariska Hargitay gave an impassioned speech to writers picketing in New York after the writers' strike began, and just recently, a few Chicago Med stars spoke out about the strike and also took to the picket lines when the actors' strike started. As the strikes continue, it's likely many more will be showing their support and fighting for better compensation.

New episodes of the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises are expected to air during midseason 2024 on NBC or later, so fans will be waiting a little while longer to see what happens to their favorite characters. At least fans won't be fully without the shows, but hopefully, these strikes don't last much longer, and Hollywood can go back to normal. For now, we'll just have to wait and see.