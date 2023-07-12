'AGT': Blind Singer With Autism Adopted by Her Teacher Earns Golden Buzzer

America's Got Talent's latest Golden Buzzer is another tear-jerker, and Heidi Klum was the reason for it. Last night's episode included a moving performance from Lavender Darcangelo, who revealed to the audience that she was both blind and has autism and that her dream was to build a school where classes match students' interests. She also mentioned that she was adopted by her dad Wil, who created an after-school music program she attended.

Darcangelo performed the Irene Cara classic "Out Here on My Own," which stunned the judges and the audience. After the performance, Klum said she "just fell in love" and said that the AGT journey is "an amazing journey," and she wants to be her cheerleader all the way to the finish line. She then pressed the Golden Buzzer, officially pushing Darcangelo straight to the live shows, and it is as emotional as ever.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 27-year-old singer says that she did "not expect this to happen. Ever since I was a little kid, my biggest dream was to record CDs, to sing in front of huge audiences, and inspiring people. When Heidi gave me the Golden Buzzer, it felt like a sort of déjà vu because things like this already happened in my mind when I was four years old."

"I wanted to pinch myself because I thought I was just being four years old and lying on the couch again and daydreaming as usual," Darcangelo continued. "[My] audition for AGT was all a blur. It was like being numb or being beside myself – but in a good way – like walking on air without moving."

Since Lavender Darcangelo will be moving on to the live shows, fans won't be seeing her again for a while, but her next performance will surely move the crowd once again. The Golden Buzzers always seem to go to someone whose story and performance are incredible, moving, and inspiring, and with Darcangelo having all three, it's no wonder she was able to make it through. With AGT auditions continuing to air on Tuesdays through August 8, there will be plenty more moving auditions that will definitely make people cry and hope that they get through. Fans will be able to watch it all on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET only on NBC.