'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Return Date Officially Moved Up

NBC's revamped fall schedule has some changes, including the final episodes of Magnum P.I. officially being added to the lineup. As many scripted shows are being pushed back to midseason, that won't be the case for the action series, as the show wrapped filming back in April. It was previously suspected that Magnum could come back sooner than expected since it wasn't on NBC's initial fall schedule and held off for midseason. Now fans know that that will be happening.

The second half of Magnum P.I.'s fifth, and now final, season will be premiering on Wednesday, October 4 at 10 p.m. ET following a rerun of a One Chicago series and the second season premiere of Quantum Leap. With only 10 episodes left to round out the final season, it's likely these episodes will take Magnum to the end of the year, meaning that fans won't have much time left to say goodbye.

After NBC rescued the series following a CBS cancellation last year, Magnum P.I. was officially canceled by the network in June. While it's unknown why NBC decided to cancel the series only a year after it saved it and only 10 episodes into Season 5, the reboot has had shaky ratings since moving networks. Although the cancellation was announced after the series wrapped, hopefully, there isn't much of a cliffhanger, and the characters get a happy ending. However, with a show like Magnum P.I., it really could go either way, so fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

While other networks have been sticking to mostly unscripted, acquired, and animated shows for their fall schedules, NBC still has a decent amount of scripted series, and that isn't just reruns. Alongside Quantum Leap and Magnum P.I., there will be some new shows joining the lineup, Found and The Irrational, and with them mixed in with some unscripted favorites like The Voice and America's Got Talent, there will be plenty to look forward to this fall.

Don't miss the final batch of episodes of Magnum P.I. premiering on Wednesday, October 4 at 10 p.m. ET only on NBC. It will be the only way to find out how the series comes to an end. The first 10 episodes are streaming on Peacock, so fans should catch up now before it's too late.