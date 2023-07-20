NBC's Fall 2023 Schedule Sees Big Changes Over Hollywood Strikes

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue, NBC is the latest network to announce a revised fall 2023 schedule. The network previously put out a fall schedule, but unfortunately, with the strikes going on, it wasn't possible to keep it as is, meaning that most scripted series will be held off for midseason. However, there will still be a decent amount of scripted content, along with the return of The Voice, the first season post-Blake Shelton.

As expected, the final episodes of Magnum P.I. have moved up in premiere date and will now be premiering in the fall instead of midseason. Canadian medical drama Transplant will also be transplanted on the fall schedule, as well as new drama series Found and The Irrational. NBC will also be showing reruns of the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises, though for only one hour to kick off their (former) respective nights, with the People's Choice Country Awards airing this September. Take a look below to see the new revised NBC fall schedule and premiere dates!