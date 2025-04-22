Alaskan Bush People stars Bear and Raiven Brown have split — again.

Raiven, who married the Discovery Channel personality in January 2022, announced on Instagram Sunday that she and Bear had decided once again to separate.

“Bear and I have separated,” wrote Raiven, who shares three children with Bear, 37. “We have decided to go our separate ways after years of trying we have decided that it’s better to co-parent and find happiness. We are friends and we have love for one another. But unfortunately it’s just not been a possible outcome to work things out with one another.”

“We will co-parent well and both parents will be very actively involved!” she continued. “No anger is behind the decision it’s just something we have been discussing and trying to manage. We are so appreciative of everyone who has been in our corner and we hope that you can continue to support us in this journey.”

In the comments section, Raiven insisted that she and Bear were keeping their kids as their main priority. “My biggest goal is to make sure that is as easy as a transition for my kids as possible and they still get to have a great relationship with both of us,” she wrote.

A day later, Bear confirmed the amicable split on his own Instagram. “Raiven and I have decided to separate, we are still good friends and will be co-parenting together,” he wrote. “It’s something we have been discussing for awhile, and we feel it is the best thing to do for us, and our children.”

He continued, “There are no hard feelings between us, and we will always have love for each other! This is a mutual discussion, so please be respectful to Raiven and don’t be hateful. God bless Thank you everyone for all your support throughout the years!”

Bear and Raiven have had some serious ups and downs since sparking a romance in 2018. Before tying the knot in January 2022, Raiven filed for several restraining orders against the father of her now-5-year-old son River while making allegations that he was abusive and using drugs.

Raiven ultimately dropped the restraining orders against Bear, but just two months after their wedding, Bear was arrested for allegedly assaulting Raiven. She then had a no-contact order established for two days before asking the court to drop it.

The couple then reconciled until December 2022, when Raiven announced she and Bear had split up. However, the pair stayed together and went on to welcome sons Cove in January 2023 and Everest in August 2024.

The Brown family has been going through a difficult time lately. Bear’s 22-year-old sister Rain was arrested alongside her husband on suspicion of burglary earlier this month, and his brother Noah, 32, announced his split from wife Rhain in January. A month later, Brown matriarch Ami Brown, 61, was hospitalized with breathing issues in a medically induced coma briefly.