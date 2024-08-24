The fan-favorite reality star is ready to be a dad to baby no. 3, while making a major claim about more kids.

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and his wife, Raiven Brown (formerly Adams) have welcomed their third child together. The baby, a son named Everest Makai Joshua Brown, was revealed via the couple's respective social media accounts.

"Baby Boy is here," Brown wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him cradling the newborn with his wife looking up, smiling. "Pictures and what not to come! He couldn't wait one more day for his scheduled c-section lol."

"Our family is complete we are so very blessed with another sweet boy," Adams wrote on her account, sharing more photos of the new arrival. "He is healthy and we are doing great couldn't ask for more."

The couple previously welcomed their other children, son River in 2020 and son Cove Gabriel Caden in 2023. Cove was forced to stay in the NCIU for the first days, but the couple was lucky with their third son, Everest.

Brown and Adams have been through a roller coaster since they first started dating. They first got engaged in August 2019, having a see-saw relationship for several years until officially marrying in January 2022. A year later, the couple took a short break amid issues with the police and other drama.

Since they reconciled, the couple have been going strong and even got to celebrate their anniversary. "Happy anniversary to the moon and back. First time actually having a date since River haha. We kinda did once but not really! Thanks for being my movie date," she shared on social media.