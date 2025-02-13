‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Gives Update on Mom Ami Amid Hospitalization

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is giving an update on mom Ami Brown amid her hospitalization for chest pains and pneumonia. The Discovery Channel star took to social media on Wednesday, Feb. 12 to reveal his update was “not the best news ever” but “could be worse.”

“Basically, late last night, Mom started getting worse, so they put a breathing tube in,” he explained. “They had to knock her out to do it. Then they flew her to a larger town —we’ve got pretty small towns nearby, so they flew her to a larger town with a better hospital — that’s where she is now.” Bear explained that now, doctors are “attempting to wake her up,” but noted that waking her up has to “be done in stages or something, which is normal.”

The whole situation “really sucks,” the reality personality noted, noting that Ami had just spent the night over at his family’s home. When she woke up in the morning, the Brown family matriarch complained of a “small chest pain,” which got worse when she returned to her home. “Everyone told her that she should definitely go into the emergency room and get checked out,” Bear recalled, “and that’s when they admitted her and stuff.”

Bear’s sister, Snowbird Brown, also shared the news of her mom’s hospitalization on Feb. 12. “I wanted to let you guys know that mom is actually in the hospital. She went to the emergency room late last night and late, late after that, she did some tests, they actually medevacked her to the next big, big hospital,” Bird said on social media, revealing that her 61-year-old mother had also been having “trouble breathing.”

Bird said doctors had diagnosed Ami with pneumonia and placed her under anesthesia for two days so her “body could rest.” She explained in a follow-up video, “There’s been a lot of sicknesses in our area and it just seems to hit mom really, really hard. Basically, her lungs are really bad.”

Ami was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 and given just a 3% chance of survival, but she beat the odds to announce in January 2018 that her cancer was in remission. In March 2024, Ami was hospitalized for breathing issues, with Bird saying at the time she had been diagnosed with a “severe case of pneumonia” and treated with antibiotics.”