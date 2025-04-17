‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Arrested

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown and her husband, Josiah Lorton, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Brown, 22, and Lorton, 23, were arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief on Friday, in Okanogan, Wash., according to In Touch. Brown was additionally charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

Details surrounding the incident that led to Brown and Lorton’s arrests were not made public initially.

The couple was released on their own recognizance from Okanogan County Jail on Monday and were not required to post bail. They are expected to appear in court on a later date.

Brown, who appeared on her family’s Discovery Channel series for 14 seasons before it came to an end in 2022, announced in December 2023 that she had started dating Lorton. A month later, she penned an emotional tribute to Lorton, revealing they had met at work, where she was a server and he was working in the kitchen.

“Forever grateful for this guy,” she wrote at the time. “my loves my baybay my angel my hero my protector my healer my home my forever, few are lucky enough to find their someone and very few are blessed enough to have found that someone so early in life and especially at such a random place, Josiah and I met at work of all places. I was a waitress and he was the head chef, we were fast friends and slowly fell madly in love with each other, it was like magnets that you just couldn’t keep apart any longer, one day I came to visit and I never left.”

In January 2025, Brown announced that she and Lorton had gotten married. “Baby, this is our world now,” she wrote at the time. “yes. I’m married, y’all.”

The reality personality most recently posted a photo of her husband on March 3, sharing a picture with him that she said was taken by a fan. “One of my favorite pictures of Josiah and I, this was actually from a fan picture which just goes to show you never know when some of your favorite moments will be,” she wrote. “Stay adventurous my rainbows and always remember God loves you.”