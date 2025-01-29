Another reality TV marriage has come to an end as Alaskan Bush People stars Noah and Rhain Brown announced their separation in an uncomfortable joint video message, with Noah revealing he’s already moved out of their family home. The couple shared the news via TikTok on Tuesday, Jan. 28. “We just wanted you to hear this from us, instead of from somewhere else,” Noah, 32, said. “Rhain and I have decided it is in our best interests to separate. We are going to take a break for a while and we are no longer together.”

Noah has relocated to their guest cabin at Rhain’s request, though he maintains contact with their two children, Eli, 5, and Adam, 3. “I get them on the weekends, and I can stop by [the main house] if I message first and make sure it’s OK if I see them and everything,” Noah explained.

The announcement video drew attention for its tense atmosphere, with viewers noting the contrast between the estranged couple’s demeanors. “He looks devastated and she looks like she could care less,” one commenter wrote, while another noted, “The way he still has his ring on and she doesn’t, says everything!”

Rhain, 34, acknowledged that the separation has brought positive changes. “And likewise, back in the house, I already feel a lot better. Because I don’t have to ask him to do anything, and I just do it myself,” she said, adding that “he still gets the kids all the time.”

While Noah promised to keep fans updated, Rhain firmly stated, “I personally will not keep anybody updated.” She emphasized their approach to the split, saying, “We’re not here to bash each other, we’re working through this cordially. We’re working through it together.”

The split follows recent family tensions, with the couple filing for a restraining order against Noah’s sister, Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop (Rain), in August, citing “stalking” and a “threat of violence including malicious and intentional threat or presence of firearm/weapon causing substantial emotional distress.” The petition was denied by a Washington court in December.

Noah and Rhain’s relationship had been featured on the Discovery Channel series, which concluded its 14-season run in December 2022. The couple married in August 2018 in Idaho, with Noah’s late father, Billy Brown, serving as best man at their intimate 25-guest ceremony. While Noah indicated the possibility of couples’ counseling, to which Rhain responded, “It doesn’t seem like anything else is helping,” no official divorce filing has been reported as of press time.