'Alaskan Bush People': 7 More Throwback Clips of the Brown Family

With another weekend comes another chance to catch up on your favorite shows. Alaskan Bush People fans will have the opportunity to watch all 12 seasons of the series coming January with the launch of discovery+. However, for now, fans will have to settle for more bite-sized clips available on YouTube.

Luckily for fans of the Brown family, Discovery has shared countless clips from the beloved reality show on YouTube over the years. We've pulled out 7 of those moments, but there are plenty more where that came from. Here are more excerpts from Alaskan Bush People, including how the cast cooks grasshoppers, track animals like wolves and bathes in the wild.