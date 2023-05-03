'Alaskan Bush People': Noah Brown and Wife Rhain Reveal Special Addition to Their Home

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown and his wife Rhain Brown recently did some minor home renovations, adding a very sentimental piece to their outside area. The happily married couple shared in a sweet update on Sunday, April 30, that the very arch they exchanged vows under is now a permanent fixture of their home.

The couple shared the news in a video shared to Instagram, which showed them standing under the arch as Brown explained, "so, this wedding arch, we built it before our wedding. And this was our wedding arch." He went on to reveal, "and now it has a permanent spot in front of our house." Rhain chimed in, "yep. Now, it just got put up about a week ago, and it's tacked up to the wall so it will never fall over." She went on to say that the arch is "one of our little mementos from our wedding," the video ending with Rhain sweetly thanking her husband for installing the arch as they shared a quick kiss.

Brown and his wife first met in Hoonah, Alaska in 2016 while Rhain was traveling. Not long after, the Alaskan Bush People star dropped to one knee and popped the question April of 2017at sunset after a hike in Juneau. They went on to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Idaho on August 15, 2018.

"We are so excited to start our new life together as husband and wife and we look forward to building new memories as our own family. God bless everyone for all of the love and support," the couple confirmed their marriage in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, also revealing that they chose to tie the knot on Aug. 15 as it marked the two-year anniversary of when they first met.

Since saying "I do," Brown and his wife's love story has continued and grow, the couple in January 2019 welcoming their first child together, a baby boy named Elijah Connor Brown. The little boy was born on January 26, 2019 weighing 7 lbs., 5 oz., and measuring 20 inches long. Announcing his birth at the time, Brown told PEOPLE that he and his wife were "thrilled" at the new addition to their family, adding, "mom and son are healthy and happy – he's already working on his howl!" Brown and Rhain went on to welcome their second child, son Adam Bishop Brown, on October 30, 2021.