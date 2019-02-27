‘Alaskan Bush People’ Noah Brown and Wife Rhain Welcome Baby Boy

The Alaskan Bush People family has grown by one, after Noah Brown and wife Rhain welcomed their first child this past January.

Brown, the youngest of Billy and Ami Brown’s five sons, and Rhain welcomed son Elijah Connor Brown on Tuesday, Jan. 26, the couple confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. Baby Elijah ticked in at 7 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 20 inches long.

“Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy — he’s already working on his howl!” Brown told the outlet. “Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family.”

According to Rhain, baby Elijah is “happy, healthy, and just perfect.”

The couple’s son marks the first grandchild in the Brown family, with Ami and Billy telling the outlet that they are “over the moon and we all feel so blessed.”

“We can’t wait to meet the handsome young man and have them all back on the mountain soon,” they added.

The couple’s first child arrived just five months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Idaho. In November, the newlyweds announced that they were expecting their first child together, revealing that the spring due date was very fitting for the nature-loving family.

“Spring is when the birds have their babies, and the deer have their babies, and the bears and the cougars, so we’re gonna have our baby too,” Brown said. “We just fit right in with the animals.”

In the months since learning that they were pregnant, Brown and Rhain kept busy getting things in order for Elijah’s arrival. Brown even began construction on original pieces for his son’s nursery, including a cradle.

“I’m starting construction very soon on a cradle for the little one,” he revealed at the time. “I’m gonna build them their cradle and Rhain’s gonna build a mobile and I’m gonna build a little baby rattle. That should be cool, I think.”

There was one thing that they didn’t need to work on when they learned of their baby on the way: a name. The couple had begun thinking about baby names before they were even married, and hoping to have three little ones running around their homestead in the coming years, set out and “picked three boy names and three girl names.”

Alaskan Bush People Season 9 premieres Sunday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.