‘Alaskan Bush People’ Couple Welcomes New Baby Boy

The Alaskan Bush People family continues to grow! Noah Brown, the youngest of Billy Brown and Ami Brown’s sons, and wife Rhian welcomed their second child on Saturday. The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their son Elijah in January 2019. They announced Rhian’s second pregnancy with a poem on Instagram in May. Their new son is the second addition to the Brown family since Billy’s death in February.

On Saturday morning, Noah, 29, shared a photo of Rhian holding their new son in her hospital bed. “Let me introduce to you, the one and only Adam Brown of Alaskan Bush People‘s lonely Hearts Club Band,” the couple wrote, changing up the lyrics to The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Adam Bishop Brown was born on Saturday, weighing 9 lbs, 1 oz. and measuring 21 and a half inches.

The post quickly attracted hundreds of comments from fans. “Congratulations I know his Grandpa is shining down on him and would be so proud,” one fan wrote. “Congratulations Adam is very adorable,” another fan commented. “Congratulations!! What a beautiful handsome son,” an Instagram user wrote. “Congratulations on the birth of your son! But I’m very happy about that! I wish you all all love and God’s blessings,” another commented.

Adam’s birth was announced just days after his brother Gabe Brown and Gabe’s wife Raquell “Rose” Pantilla revealed they secretly welcomed their second child. On Oct. 18, Raquell shared a rare update on her family’s life, alongside a photo of their newborn. The couple is also parents to daughter Sophie. “We continue to ask for our privacy from the public eye,” Raquell wrote. “Within the last month, we’ve welcomed another addition to our family, and Sophie is happy to be a big sister. Thank you for all your support and many blessings to the future. Sophie says, ‘Awww cute! Baby sister.’”

The new season of Alaskan Bush People kicked off in September and tracks the family as they learn to handle life without Billy, who died in February at 68. The family is also rebuilding after they were forced to evacuate their homestead in Okanogan County, Washington because of the wildfire on Palmer Mountain.

In May, Noah told his fans he and Rhian were no longer living on the mountain because they lost everything. “To set the record straight so that everyone can stop asking and speculating,” Noah wrote at the time. “The mountain is home, North Star Ranch is home, the only reason that we are not on the mountain right now is because Rhain and I personally lost everything in the Palmer mountain wildfire; so we are in a rent house until we can rebuild what we lost.” New episodes of Alaskan Bush People air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and past episodes can be streamed on Discovery+.

