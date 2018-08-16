‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Noah Brown Married

The Alaskan wilderness just got a little tamer. Alaskan Bush People cast member Noah Brown is a married man.

The 26-year-old married his fiancée, Rhain, during an intimate ceremony in Idaho on Wednesday.

“We are so excited to start our new life together as husband and wife and we look forward to building new memories as our own family,” the couple told PEOPLE. “God bless everyone for all of the love and support.”

The couple chose to tie the knot on Aug. 15 because it was the two-year anniversary of when they met in Hoonah while Rhain, 27, was traveling through Alaska. Noah proposed to Rhain at sunset after a hike in Juneau in April 2017.

Noah reportedly designed the engagement ring himself and pulled his suit for the wedding together from “a smattering of places.” Rhain wore a dress from David’s Bridal when the couple said their vows in front of about 25 people, mostly family.

The colors for the wedding were white, black and deep purple, PEOPLE reports. Food and dessert was provided by Famous Willie’s BBQ and Stacy’s Cakes, respectively.

“I tried on a tux for the first time ever. That was weird,” Noah’s brother Gabe told the magazine on the morning of the ceremony.

“It’s been so hectic and crazy because we’ve had to go get these fancy clothes we haven’t had time to think about it today,” their father Billy said of the nuptials.

While the Brown men don’t typically get emotional, Noah’s mother Ami Brown, who bested advanced lung cancer last year, held back tears when speaking of the ceremony.

“We are so happy for them. We wish them years of happiness,” she said.

The comments from Noah’s family come months after it was reported that Noah and Rhain did not invite them to a pre-wedding celebration in March.

On a Facebook page for the event, Radar reports that Noah wrote that he and Rhain would be hosting a “celebration of our soon-to-be wedding in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho,” calling it an “informal gathering of anybody wishing to come and be a part of our wedding story.”

“We have seen a lot of people wishing that they could be included in our wedding and now is your chance because we want to give you all the opportunity to be there with us,” he wrote.

But when one guest asked if the rest of the Discovery Channel family would be in attendance, he wrote, “Rhain and I cannot wait to see y’all guys and celebrate our wedding with everyone, but please keep in mind that the rest of my family will NOT be at the meet and greet, it is just Rhain and I trying to celebrate our soon to be wedding with our FANily.”