'Alaskan Bush People': Have Bear Brown and Raiven Adams Split Again?

About two weeks ago, Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown had fans speculating that he secretly married Raiven Adams, and now they are speculating that they broke up. The speculation was linked to a stoic selfie Brown, 33, published on Instagram on March 29. Adams, 23, responded to the speculation with a sarcastic TikTok video, suggesting fans do not really understand what is going on in their lives.

On March 29, Brown shared a selfie with the full moon visible behind him. "Tonight, my heart breaks," he wrote, adding a broken heart emoji. He offered no further explanation, but this was enough for fans to think he and Adams split. Meanwhile, Adams' Instagram page is no longer public and she appeared to respond to the speculation on her TikTok page instead. "When random people think they know anything about your life," Adams wrote in the video as she lip-synced to "Make Love" by Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj. "Mind your business," Adams added as a hashtag in the video's description.

Brown also published another selfie, with a caption in which he thanked supporters and Adams. "I would like to say thank you! To all my friends that have stuck with me and supported me in this hard time," the caption reads, reports The Sun. "To my family and my coworkers! To the love of my life! And to all my fans! God bless y’all! I honestly don’t know what I’d do without y’all! Thank you Raiven, thank you, Carly, thank you, Nicole! Thank you!!!!"

Adams and Brown began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement in 2019. Two weeks later, they split, but Adams was pregnant with their son River at the time. Although Adams accused Brown of abusive behavior during their relationship, they reunited in September 2020 when Adams took River to Washington to meet Brown. They have been together ever since.

Last month, fans began wondering if they had secretly married. Days after River celebrated his first birthday on March 9, Brown and Adams shared photos from a hotel. In some of the photos, Brown appeared to be wearing a wedding band on his left ring finger. Fans repeatedly asked him if he was married, but he never responded.

This past week, Brown played an April Fool's Day prank on his fans. First, he announced he was leaving Alaskan Bush People. He later confirmed it was just a joke. "Gotcha!!!! That was an April Fool's joke in bad taste!!!" he wrote. "My apologies! I’m definitely not leaving the show I plan on filming until I’m an old man!!! It’s been rough for sure! But the show is one thing in my life that is definitely good! I was gonna wait until tomorrow to say anything, but it got too much attention!!! Happy April fools day!!!"