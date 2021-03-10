'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown Reveals New Photos of Son River to Mark Special Occasion

✖

The Alaskan Bush People family is celebrating one of their own! On Tuesday, the official Instagram account for the family at the center of the popular Discovery series took to the social media platform to give major birthday wishes to one of the youngest members of the family: Bear Brown's adorable son River, who celebrated his first birthday.

To mark the special occasion, the account shared a gallery of images taken by Brown of the youngster, kicking off the slideshow with a sweet photo of little River playing with some blue balloons as he dressed to the nines with a blue bowtie. A second image showed Brown holding his son at a playground. The post was shared alongside a caption reading, "Happy 1st Birthday to River!" Discovery shared even more photos of the little one on its website. Those photos can be viewed by clicking here.

Brown welcomed little River with girlfriend Raiven Adams on March 9, 2020. The couple first met at brother Noah Brown's wedding, and the two got engaged in August 2019 before breaking up just two weeks later. After Adams announced in September 2019 that she was expecting her first child with Brown, they attempted to reconcile their relationship, though they soon became embattled in legal drama. In February of 2020, Adams filed for a protective order against Brown, alleging that the Discovery star abused drugs, verbally abused her, and threatened to take her son. Brown later denied the allegations and accused Adams of being abusive. Amid the legal battle, Brown revealed on Instagram that he is River's father after he had to take a DNA test to get "equal rights as a parent." After Brown met his son for the first time in September 2020, however, Brown shared that he and Adams "found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we've decided that instead of being co-parents we are going to be just parents! Raiven and I have decided to give our relationship another try!"

Little River's birthday comes amid a tragic time for the Brown family. On Feb. 7, family patriarch Billy Brown died after suffering a seizure. He was 68. Brown was the first to share news of his passing, writing that his father "lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well." He added that the Brown family plans "to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream."