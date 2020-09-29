'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Rekindles Romance With Raiven Adams After Meeting Son River for First Time

✖

Bear Brown and Raiven Adams are giving it another shot. The Alaskan Bush People star was able to meet son River, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée, for the first time after months of separation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the U.S. shortly after River's birth in March. During the family reunion, Brown revealed he and Adams had decided to get back together, sharing the news on his private Instagram.

"Hey everybody! I have some awesome news I’d like to share with everyone!" he began his announcement. "After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being co-parents we are going to be just parents!"

"Raiven and I have decided to give our relationship another try!" he continued. "I asked Raiven if she would be my girlfriend and she said yes!" The two new parents looked happy in the family photo, but Brown's followers were concerned about this decision based on the couple's troubled past. "I want to be happy for you guys but there was some some serious hate and accusations being slung back and forth all playing out on social media not to long ago," one person wrote. "Being amicable for your child is awesome but back together? Hope it works out." Another wrote, "Oh dear be careful!" as a third chimed in, "I’m happy for you! I pray everything is happy and peaceful. Maybe not so extreme, both people to meet halfway for a relationship to work."

After Adams and Brown first met at brother Noah Brown's wedding, the two got engaged in August 2019 before breaking up just two weeks later. When Adams learned she was pregnant, the two attempted to reconcile a number of times, but soon became embroiled in legal drama when Adams requested a temporary protective order against the father of her child.

"Shortly after dating Solomon I realized his behavior was abusive," Adams wrote in court documents obtained by The Blast in February. "…While dating I would bring up his eratic (sic) behavior (yelling, slamming things, preventing me from leaving rooms)." She accused Brown of cocaine use, as well as using a gun as "intimidation."

Brown denied all allegations against him at the time, writing on Instagram, "Everything that Raiven has told the news tabloids and has insinuated about me, is a mean abusive lie and I will no longer stand by and say nothing!" He continued to accuse Adams of being abusive, writing, "I never did any drugs I never threatened her with a gun or anything else she has said I did! She didn’t even tell me until two days after River was born! It’s sad that someone I loved would treat me such a way! It’s heart breaking!"