Did 'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown and Raiven Adams Secretly Marry?

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown sparked speculation that he and Raiven Adams may have secretly married. Brown shared a new fun photo on his private Instagram page on March 16, showing him enjoying some time in a hotel pool with their son, River. They recently celebrated River's first birthday on March 9.

"River's first swim!!!!" Brown, 33, captioned the photo. While many fans found River's infectious smile amazing, some also zeroed in on Brown's left ring finger. He appeared to be wearing a wedding band. "Is that a wedding band?" one fan asked in all capital letters, notes The Sun. "Bear you have a ring on your left hand. Did you and [Raiven] get married?" another fan wondered. One fan wrote that the ring was the "first thing I noticed" when looking at the photo.

Brown and Adams, 23, are spending time at a hotel somewhere, far from Brown's usual life at the Brown family homestead in Washington State. Days after River's first birthday, Brown shared an Instagram Story post from a hotel room. He also shared three photos from the hotel this week, including the poolside one that sparked marriage rumors.

In one of the other photos from the hotel, Brown and Adams' hands are seen holding River's, with the possible wedding band visible on Brown's hand. The second photo showed Adams carrying River in her arms. "It's been fun," Brown wrote in the caption. Adams shared a photo from the same spot with Brown carrying River.

The fun times with Adams and River have provided Brown with some good memories following the death of his father, Billy Brown. Billy died at the family home on Feb. 7 after suffering a seizure. He was 68 years old. Since then, Brown has shared several tributes to his dad and vowed to keep his father's dreams alive. "He lived his life on his terms, off the grid, and off the land and taught us to live like that as well," Brown wrote when announcing Billy's death. "We plan to honor his legacy going forward and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time!"

Adams and Brown met in 2018 and announced their engagement in August 2019. They broke up two weeks later, but Adams was pregnant at the time of their split. In February 2020, Adams accused Brown of abusive behavior and filed for a protective order. Brown denied the allegations. The two rekindled their relationship in September when Adams took River to Washington to meet Brown for the first time. The two have been together ever since.