'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown Teases Being a 'Married Man' Before New Season Announcement

Alaskan Bush People might be featuring another wedding when it returns for Season 13 later this year. Bear Brown whetted fans' appetites on Friday when he teased that he will "very soon" be a married man. While Discovery Channel has not formally announced when Season 13 will debut, Bear confirmed another season was filmed and assured his followers all "questions will be answered" in the new episodes. Bear is dating Raiven Adams, with whom he shares his son River.

"Hey everybody! I wanted to let y’all guys know, that very soon I will be a married man!!!!" Bear wrote on his private Instagram page. "Be sure to check out the new season of Alaskan Bush People and all your questions will be answered!!!! Thank you everyone for all your support!!!! God bless!!!" Bear included a photo with Adams and River, who looked adorable in a blue jacket with bear ears on the hood.

Bear's fans congratulated him on the news and shared their excitement for new Alaskan Bush People episodes. "You make a beautiful family!! Take care of and love each other. Our world is a dark place and thank you for sharing your light," one fan wrote. "Congratulations to you and your beautiful bride to be. You have an adorable family," another wrote. One fan told Bear he has a "beautiful family," adding, "May y'all b blessed with much happiness."

Bear and Adams met at his brother Noah Brown's wedding. They got engaged in August 2019 but broke up two weeks later. In February 2020, Adams filed for a domestic violence protective order against Bear, accusing him of drug use and "intimidating" her during their relationship. After River was born, Adams filed a restraining order but dropped the request three days later. In July, Bear denied Adams' allegations.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bear did not meet River in person until September, when Adams took their son to Washington. During that trip, they also rekindled their relationship and have been inseparable ever since. Bear frequently posts pictures of Adams and their son on Instagram. "After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being co-parents we are going to be just parents," Bear wrote in September. He said he asked Adams if she would be his girlfriend and she said yes.

In December, Bear paid tribute to Adams on the "love of my life's" birthday. "She is the most amazing and beautiful woman I’ve ever known," he wrote on Dec. 14. "She is my angel! And the most important person in my life! I love her with all my heart and I can’t imagine a world without her!"