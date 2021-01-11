'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Flashes Pistol in New Instagram Photo

✖

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown took to his Instagram page on Jan. 4 to share a surprising picture. The 33-year-old showed off a handgun in a dramatically lit night photo. Although Brown is on good terms with girlfriend Raiven Adams, during their break-up in early 2020, Adams claimed Brown once intimidated her with a gun.

Brown's photo was published on his private Instagram page and did not include a caption. In the picture, seen at The Sun, Brown looked directly at the camera, with a handgun haphazardly tucked in between his jacket and a backpack strap. One fan was concerned about gun safety since the weapon was not in a holster. "I would holster that 1911 a little better don’t wanna accidentally shoot yourself," the fan wrote. Others thought he was "looking good" and some only posted fire emojis.

Back in February 2020, Adams filed for a domestic violence protective order, two months before their son River was born. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Adams accused Brown of "intimidating" her with a weapon and telling her "gun laws don't apply to him." She also accused Brown of having "erratic behavior."

Brown would also tell her that if she did not do as he said, he would "have Discovery bury me [in] lawsuits if I spoke out about his behavior." She claimed his behavior was connected to cocaine use. When she approached him with concerns, Adams claimed Brown threatened to kick her out and "withhold" food or money. Brown was also verbally abusive, Adams wrote. Raiven also filed for a restraining order but dropped it three days after River was born.

In July, Brown denied Adams' allegations. "Everything that Raiven has told the news tabloids and has insinuated about me, is a mean abusive lie and I will no longer stand by and say nothing," Brown wrote in a heated Instagram post at the time. "Soon I will be making a post about the truth of what happened between us! Since Raiven has not stoped [sic] lying about me, people deserve to know the truth!"

Today, Brown and Adams are back together. In September, Adams brought River to Washington to meet his father in person for the first time. When she arrived, Brown revealed the two were getting back together because they still have feelings for each other. It appears that Adams and River are still with Brown, as he shared a photo of himself with River as recently as Sunday.

"After meeting River in person and seeing Raiven again we found out that we both still have feelings for each other, so we’ve decided that instead of being co-parents we are going to be just parents," Brown wrote in September. "Raiven and I have decided to give our relationship another try! I asked Raiven if she would be my girlfriend and she said yes!"