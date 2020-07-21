'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Shares Drug Test Results After Ex Accuses Him of Cocaine Use

Bear Brown is defending himself against accusations of cocaine use made by Raiven Adams, the mother of his infant son. The Alaskan Bush People star took to his private Instagram this weekend to share a screenshot of what he claims to be the results of a drug screening showing he tested negative for cocaine. "They say a picture is worth a thousand words!" he wrote alongside the screening.

While he normally wouldn't prove himself to anyone, Brown, whose real name is Solomon, said he had to clear his name after being "accused of something I didn't do." The new dad added that it was important to him that everyone knows "the truth without a doubt," adding vehemently, "I DON’T DO DRUGS!!!"

Many of Brown's followers pointed out that he had only posted part of the screening results, with one person commenting, "You are showing part of it. I want to see the rest." The reality personality replied quickly, "Nosy Rosie! I was only accused of using cocaine which I don’t! So that is all I showed! I’m NOT proving myself anymore! Nor should I have to!"

Brown was accused of cocaine abuse by his ex in February, a month before she would give birth to their son, River, on March 9, 2020. Brown was not present at the birth and has yet to meet his son. In a restraining order she filed against Brown, Adams accused him of exhibiting "erratic" and "abusive" behavior, including threatening his ex with a gun, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. During one incident, Adams accused the Alaskan Bush People star of "yelling, slamming things, preventing me from leaving rooms" while under the influence of cocaine.

Brown denied using drugs at the time, doubling down on July 10 when reports surfaced of his alleged behavior. "There's something I would like to say!" he wrote on his private Instagram at the time. "Everything that Raiven has told the news tabloids and has insinuated about me, is a mean abusive lie and I will no longer stand by and say nothing!" He then vowed to share "the truth" of what happened between him and Adams.

"Since Raiven has not stoped (sic) lying about me, people deserve to know the truth! It was Raiven who was abusive toward me and she continues to be so, by constantly lying about me, I will not stand by and do nothing!" he continued. "I never did any drugs I never threatened her with a gun or anything else she has said I did! She didn’t even tell me until two days after River was born! It’s sad that someone I loved would treat me such a way! It’s heart breaking!"