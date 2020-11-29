'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown's Girlfriend Raiven Adams Reveals Struggles as New Mom

✖

Raiven Adams, the girlfriend of Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown, reportedly took to TikTok recently to discuss the struggles she faces as a new mom. Brown and Adams recently rekindled their relationship after Adams took their son River to Washington to meet Brown for the first time. The two were engaged at one point in 2019 before breaking up days before Adams learned she was pregnant with their son.

In one TikTok video, Adams looked tied and said she had not been sleeping and skipped showing for two days, reports The Sun. She was still in her pajamas when she filmed the video and said the only thing she had time to eat in the past day was a Lunchable. Her fans were supportive though, with one telling her she was "doing amazing." Another shared some words of encouragement, writing, "I’m sorry momma, it gets better just stay strong for Mr. River! You got this." A third fan told her, "You got this girl Eat something [though]!"

Adams did not have a chance to travel to Washington with River until September due to the coronavirus pandemic. After Brown finally met his son, Brown revealed on his private Instagram page that they reconciled because they still have feelings for each other. "Raiven and I have decided to give our relationship another try!" Brown wrote, alongside a cheerful family photo. "I asked Raiven if she would be my girlfriend and she said yes!"

On Nov. 13, Brown shared another Instagram photo with Adams and their son. "It’s so awesome to have a lady of my own and to have a son too! It’s such a blessing! And such a beautiful day today," he wrote at the time.

Brown and Adams met at his brother Noah Brown's wedding and they got engaged in August 2019. They split two weeks later, but Adams soon discovered she was pregnant. There were attempts to reconcile, but Adams filed for a protective order against Brown in February 2020. She included several shocking allegations against Brown, including drug use, verbal abuse, and threatening to take their son.

Brown later denied the allegations and accused Adams of being abusive. "Everything that Raiven has told the news tabloids and has insinuated about me, is a mean abusive lie and I will no longer stand by and say nothing," Brown wrote on Instagram in July. During the legal drama, Brown revealed on Instagram that he is River's father after he had to take a DNA test to get "equal rights as a parent."