'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown Reveals New Baby Boy's Name

Bear Brown has been on a roller coaster of emotion in recent weeks. The Alaskan Bush People star has fallen out of love with the mother of his children, Raiven Brown, for what seems like the final time. The timing of the break up was not ideal because Brown also welcomed a baby boy, the couple's second.

Despite the end of their romance, the couple does seem intent to co-parent and remain proud together. Most recently, Brown shared the name of his newborn alongside a thank you to fans who expressed their best to the couple.

"Our second boys name is, Cove Gabriel Caden Brown," Brown wrote in the caption of the photoset. "Thank you everyone for all your love, support and prayers! God bless!"

The couple welcomed the baby boy on the morning of Jan. 22, confirming the baby will spend its early days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NCIU), with Adams clearing up that the baby was following the plan.

"Our son was born yesterday morning it was my scheduled c-section," Raiven wrote on social media, announcing the birth of the baby. "We decided this was the best option due to risks and my firstborn being a c-section. Unfortunately, he has a few things going on so he is in the NCIU. It's so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother."

According to Adams, the baby boy is "absolutely perfect" and a fine addition to her first son. Brown praised the two-time mother in his own post, praising all women who go through the miracle of childbirth. "Sure we know it's hard, but we can never fully grasp the difficulties that every mother has been through," Brown said. "I could NOT be more proud of Raiven! She is so strong, so brave and so unstoppable!!! The strength of a mother is amazing! Thank you Raiven! You are the best!"

The couple have been split since December, with Raiven announcing the breakup and their plans as parents. "Bear and I have separated. I am putting my health and my children first," Raiven wrote at the time. "We will be co-parenting, no drama, and I won't be sharing info past this point our kids will be well taken care of."